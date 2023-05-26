Kazakh Citizens Can Visit 31 Countries Visa-Free

ASTANA – Citizens of Kazakhstan can visit 31 countries without a visa, while Egypt, Mauritius, Namibia, Seychelles, Thailand, and Zambia issue visas upon arrival, reported Kazinform on May 18.

Kazakh citizens need registration in Uzbekistan if their stay exceeds five days and in Azerbaijan, Belarus, the Kyrgyz Republic, and Tajikistan if they stay for more than 30 days.

Kazakh nationals can stay in Hong Kong, Iran, and Oman for up to 14 days and in Barbados for up to 28 days.

Argentina, Brazil, Ecuador, Malaysia, Maldives, Philippines, Serbia, and the United Arab Emirates allow Kazakh citizens to stay for up to 30 days.

They can stay for up to 90 days in Albania, Andorra, Colombia, Costa Rica, Moldova, Mongolia, Russia, and Ukraine and for up to 180 days in Armenia, Saint Vincent, and Grenada.

Kazakh citizens can stay in Georgia without a visa for one year.

Türkiye offers Kazakhs the opportunity to stay in their country for up to 90 days in a 180 days period without a visa, and they can also stay in South Korea for up to 30 days without a visa.

Kazakhstan and Vietnam plan to introduce a visa-free regime for their citizens, according to the draft resolution the Kazakh Foreign Ministry published on the open normative legal acts website on May 19. The document will be available for public discussion until June 2.

According to the document, tourists would be able to stay for up to 30 calendar days from the date of crossing the state border and for 90 calendar days for each 180 calendar days period in both countries.

Visitors can apply for a visa before entering the country for a more extended stay.

Kazakhstan is holding talks with 26 countries, including Austria, Bahrain, San Marino, and Saudi Arabia, to introduce a mutual visa-free regime. The country has also agreed to start ‘formal consultations’ with the European Union on visa facilitation for Kazakh citizens earlier in May.