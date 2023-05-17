Kazakhstan and EU Start ‘Formal Consultations’ on Visa Facilitation for Kazakh Citizens

ASTANA – Kazakhstan and the European Union agreed to start what they termed “formal consultations” to facilitate the visa application process for Kazakh citizens, following a meeting in Brussels between Murat Nurtleu, Kazakh Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, and Ylva Johansson, European Commissioner for Home Affairs, on May 15, reported the Foreign Ministry’s press service.

Visa facilitation means a reduced list of required documents, increased stay duration and frequency of visits, among other things.

During the meeting, Nurtleu outlined Kazakhstan’s visa policy, developed human capital, and measures taken by the government to fight illegal migration, emphasizing the absence of migration risks for the EU emanating from Kazakhstan.

According to Johansson, the EU is interested in strengthening cooperation with Kazakhstan and is committed to expanding contacts between the citizens of the two countries.

Kazakhstan unilaterally introduced a visa-free regime for citizens of all EU states in 2017 to develop business cooperation, tourism and people-to-people contacts.