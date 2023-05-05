Kazakhstan Seeks to Introduce Mutual Visa-Free Regime with 26 Countries

ASTANA – Kazakhstan is holding talks with 26 countries, including Austria, Bahrain, San Marino and Saudi Arabia, to introduce a mutual visa-free regime, reported the press service of the Ministry of Culture and Sports on May 4.

The ministry is considering the possibility of expanding the list of countries whose citizens can apply for an electronic visa to Kazakhstan, abolishing the requirement for an invitation, and simplifying the visa issuance procedure for residents of the United Arab Emirates.

“Kazakhstan is interesting for foreign travelers, and the ministry is working to fully reveal the country’s tourism potential, including by increasing the flow of incoming tourists. The ministry makes efforts to improve migration control, for example by launching the eQonaq information system for registering international visitors,” said Moldir Abdualiyeva, the ministry’s spokesperson.

Kazakhstan plans to introduce a visa-free regime with China. According to the country’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, it will only apply to tourist and business trips and will not cover work purposes.