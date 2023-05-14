Kazakhstan’s Sanzhar Tashkenbay Wins Gold at IBA Men’s World Boxing Championships

ASTANA – Kazakh boxer Sanzhar Tashkenbay won gold in the 48-kilogram weight category at the International Boxing Association (IBA) Men’s World Boxing Championships on May 13 in Tashkent, Sports.kz reported.

Tashkenbay, 19, defeated Sakhil Alakhverdovi of Georgia, 24, with a score of 5:0.

Tashkenbay is the reigning Asian champion. In 2021, he won gold medals at the Youth World Championships and Youth Asian Championships, both in the flyweight category.

Another Kazakh boxer Dulat Bekbauov, 28, won a silver medal in the 67-kilogram weight category.