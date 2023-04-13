President Tokayev Meets Kazakhstan’s Top Seed Elena Rybakina

ASTANA – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated Kazakhstan’s top seed Elena Rybakina on her latest stunning performances at the Australian Open, Indian Wells, and the Miami Open during their meeting on April 13 in Astana, the Akorda press service reported on April 13.

Tokayev commended Rybakina’s proficiency and unbending will to win, pointing out that the triumphs of Kazakh tennis players inspire the country’s younger generation to succeed.

Wimbledon champion Rybakina thanked the President for his support and sincere congratulations on her victories and shared her plans for the upcoming tournaments.

“I will do my best to succeed at prestigious international competitions in the future,” she said.

Astana is hosting the Kazakhstan-Poland match of the 2023 Billie Jean King Cup Qualifiers for the first time on April 14-15. Eighteen countries are competing to reach the Billie Jean King Cup Finals later this year.

“Holding international competitions is a stimulus for increasing the development of tennis in our country,” said Tokayev.

The President also wished success to Kazakh tennis players who will participate in the Summer Olympics in Paris from July 26 to August 11 next year.

According to Tokayev, around 30,000 people play tennis in Kazakhstan, including approximately 10,000 children under the age of 10. All 17 regions of the country have built tennis courts and implemented projects for children to encourage participation in this sport for as many people as possible.

Rybakina recently donated 35 million tenge ($77,730) to 14 young Kazakh tennis players to support their desire to become top players like her.

“I have received a lot of support in Kazakhstan. It is now my turn to help the next generation in their advancement,” Rybakina said after winning Wimbledon.