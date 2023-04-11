Microsoft to Open Multi-Regional Hub for Innovation in Kazakhstan

ASTANA – American tech giant Microsoft is ready to open a multi-regional hub based in Kazakhstan, the country’s Ministry of Digital Development, Innovations, and Aerospace Industry reported on April 10.

The agreement will turn the country into a center of attraction of technologies and advanced solutions, said Minister of Digital Development, Innovations, and Aerospace Industry Bagdat Mussin during an April 10 meeting with General Director of the Microsoft office in Kazakhstan Sergey Leshchenko.

Kazakhstan will become a pioneering tech development center covering the countries of Central Asia, Azerbaijan, Armenia, Georgia, Mongolia, and Pakistan.

“The hub will drive human capital development and strengthen the national economy by incentivizing production and exports of products from non-commodity technological industries,” said the minister.

Leshchenko said the opening of the hub is a milestone for Kazakhstan, affirming the country has the infrastructure that Microsoft needs.

“We are delighted to work here and launch joint projects,” he said.

The sides also discussed expanding the use of the Kazakh language in more of the corporation’s services, including ChatGPT, an artificial intelligence (AI)-powered natural language processing tool that creates humanlike conversational dialogue.

Increasing Microsoft’s presence in Kazakhstan and the region was the focus of the meeting between President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Michelle Simmons, Microsoft’s general manager for Central Asia and Eastern Europe, during Tokayev’s visit to New York in September last year.

Mussin echoed the prospects for expanding Microsoft’s presence in Kazakhstan during his working visit to Silicon Valley in March.

Microsoft, the world’s largest developer of personal-computer software systems and applications, opened its office in Almaty in 2002, analyzing the local market maturity, its prospects for development, and its readiness to accept high-tech solutions. The significant potential of the Kazakh IT market played a pivotal role in taking such a considerable step for the corporation.