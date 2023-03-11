Kazakhstan Ready to Share its Digital Government Products with Other Countries

ASTANA – Kazakhstan is ready to join the GovStack initiative, which entails promoting Kazakh-made products in open-source format to other countries, said Kazakh Minister of Digital Development, Innovation, and Aerospace Industry Bagdat Mussin during a meeting with Doreen Bogdan-Martin, United Nations Secretary-General of the International Telecommunication Union, as part of his working visit to the United States.

“We discussed the possibilities of our country’s contribution to the development of other countries in the field of digitalization and confirmed Kazakhstan’s readiness to join the GovStack initiative,” wrote Mussin on his Twitter account. “We also discussed our experience in developing sticks for remote sensing of the Earth and came to the conclusion that this experience should also be disseminated among other countries.”

During a meeting with Amandeep Singh Gill, UN Secretary-General’s Envoy on Technology, Mussin discussed Kazakhstan’s digital development and outlined the measures taken by the country to succeed in digitalization. He mentioned the TechOrda program and the training of IT specialists, the GovTech platform’s development, and the human-centered Invisible Government system.

Mussin also proposed the idea of creating a digital solutions center for sustainable development.

“It will focus not only on providing digital solution packages related to the nationwide use of advanced digital technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) and blockchain, but will also offer recommendations to other countries where it is applicable,” he said.

Mussin and Gill discussed the development of AI as one of the key priorities. The minister demonstrated the Smart Data Ukimet (government in Kazakh) analytical system implemented in Kazakhstan, which provides economic, social, housing, health, and education data.

Kazakhstan is making efforts in all areas outlined in the Roadmap for Digital Cooperation, Mussin noted. He also invited Amandeep Singh Gill to attend this year’s Digital Bridge forum.