Kazakh National Commission for UNESCO and ISESCO Summarizes Achievements of 30 Years

ASTANA – The National Commission of Kazakhstan for the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) and the Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (ISESCO) summed up its accomplishments on the eve of its 30th anniversary in Almaty during an April 4 meeting chaired by State Counselor Erlan Karin, the Akorda press service reported.

According to Karin, Kazakhstan places great importance on the comprehensive development of international collaboration in research, culture, and education.

“It is important to use the opportunity provided by our country’s membership in UNESCO and ISESCO to implement national priority tasks,” he said.

The participants also discussed the commission’s line of work, particularly the issue of ensuring the safety of UNESCO sites on the country’s territory.

Karin noted specific results of the work of the commission, its thematic committees, clubs, and associated schools of UNESCO.

Last year, UNESCO commemorated the legacy of two prominent Kazakhs by celebrating the 150th anniversary of a distinguished Kazakh scholar Akhmet Baitursynuly and the 100th anniversary of opera and pop singer Roza Baglanova.

The Burabay National Park and the Markakol State Nature Reserve were also included in the UNESCO World Network of Biosphere Reserves.

Overall, there are five objects in various UNESCO lists of cultural heritage, including the famous Khodja Akhmed Yassawi mausoleum in Turkistan.