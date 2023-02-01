Kazakh Medical Startup Reaches Final of Global Startup Awards Contest

ASTANA – Kazakhstan’s Cerebra AI-powered software for early stroke detection made it to the final of the largest independent startup ecosystem competition, the Global Startup Awards, reported the Ministry of Education and Science on Jan. 30.

The startup was founded by Doszhan Zhussupov, a recipient of Kazakhstan’s Bolashak Presidential Scholarship, which allows gifted young people to study in the leading universities abroad.

Cerebra is an artificial intelligence software created for fast stroke diagnosis in as little as ten minutes. It helps doctors diagnose the disease more accurately, providing an internal ecosystem for data exchange and any-time remote platform access.

The Kazakh startup reached the final, winning the Euro-Asian Startup Awards regional stage and outperforming competitors from Armenia, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Türkiye, and Ukraine.

Startups from more than 120 countries participate in the competition. The Global Startup Awards will take place on March 28-29 in Copenhagen.

Earlier, Zhussupov’s startup became a finalist in the Emerge Challenge 2021 and entered the top five shortlist out of 700 startups.