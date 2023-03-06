Tokayev Discusses Allied Relations with Uzbek President During Informal Meeting in Shymkent

ASTANA – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev discussed with Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev trade and prospects for strengthening allied relations between the two countries during an informal meeting on March 3 in Shymkent, the Akorda press service reports.

Tokayev and Mirziyoyev addressed the details of the agreements reached following Tokayev’s state visit to Tashkent in December 2022, after which the presidents signed major documents on many areas of cooperation, including the treaty on allied relations and an agreement on border demarcation. During Tokayev’s visit, the governments inked 40 agreements worth $2.5 billion.

In Shymkent, the presidents focused on trade and economic cooperation, including opportunities for strengthening mutual trade, attracting investments, and expanding collaboration in the industrial, energy, agricultural, transportation, and logistics sectors. They also exchanged views on regional issues.

Uzbekistan has invested $22.7 million in Kazakhstan between 2005 and the second quarter of 2022. Kazakh investments in Uzbekistan’s economy totaled $560 million. Bilateral trade topped $4 billion in the first ten months of 2022.