National Kurultai Facilitates Dialogue Between President and Society, Says State Counselor

ASTANA – The National Kurultai, a key presidential consultative and advisory body, has developed the practice of direct communication between the President and social activists and experts, Kazakhstan’s State Counselor Erlan Karin wrote on his Telegram channel on Feb. 22 following President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s meeting with a kurultai member Talgat Kaliyev on Wednesday.

At the meeting, Kaliyev spoke about the Institute of Applied Ethnopolitical Research’s work, where he serves as director, and suggested ideas to develop a national identity within the ongoing national reforms.

“Earlier, the President held similar meetings with other members of the national kurultai Toktar Aubakirov, Serik Akylbay, Alikhan Baimenov, Raimbek Batalov, Baktykozha Izmukhambetov, Zhaksybek Kulekeyev, Sergei Khudyakov, Islambek Salzhanov, and Daulet Turlykhanov,” Karin wrote.

According to Karin, the Quryltai mobile app was created in December to become a platform for citizens to send their proposals and recommendations on different social issues.

The Khabar TV channel also launched the Ulttyq Kurultai (national congress) program, where the institution’s members and experts discuss initiatives to develop the country.

The National Kurultai that the President initiated in his state-of-the-nation address in March 2022 has become an open and effective dialogue platform utilizing different communication formats, wrote Karin.

The first meeting of the congress was held in the Ulytau Region last June.