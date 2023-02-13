Humanitarian Aid from Kazakhstan Keeps Flowing to Türkiye and Syria

ASTANA – According to the Turkish Embassy in Kazakhstan, four tons of humanitarian aid collected by Astana residents were delivered to charitable organizations in Türkiye on Feb. 11.

People of the Aktobe Region sent over 11 tons of humanitarian aid worth more than 30 million tenge (US$66,340) on Feb. 12 to support those in need in the affected regions in Türkiye.

In all, Kazakhstan citizens collected 115 tons of humanitarian aid across the country for Türkiye, according to the press service of the Ministry of Industry and Infrastructure Development.

“Locations for receiving and sorting necessary aid items have been organized in all regions of the country. Caring citizens, volunteers keep a record of help and sort and pack all the collected things. The collected donations are delivered by road to the Turkish Embassy and consulates. As of Feb. 13, some 115 tons of humanitarian aid have been collected in the regions,” the Monday statement reads.

Kazakh entrepreneurs sent nearly 100 yurts (Kazakh traditional portable tents) on Feb. 10. In cooperation with the Islamic Organization for Food Security (IOFS), Kazakhstan sent 50 tons of humanitarian food to Syria.

It was stated that the surviving victims needed tents, electric heaters, blankets, gas heaters, and sleeping bags. Donations can be handed over to the Turkish embassy.

Rescue work continues non-stop

As of Feb. 13, the Kazakh rescue team has found seven survivors and recovered the bodies of 53 victims, including four children.

Rescuers continue dismantling the wreckage of a residential building destroyed by the earthquake in search of victims. They crawl through narrow openings and crevices through piles of collapsed building structures and remnants of household furniture.

“During their stay under the rubble, with the help of a walkie-talkie, the current situation is transmitted to teammates who control the entire process and, if necessary, will promptly rush to help. Such work of rescuers is extremely dangerous and requires high professionalism, vigilance, and efficiency,” the ministry’s press service reported.

Kazakh doctors provide first aid to the victims on a 24-hour basis. More than 35 patients are treated on average per day

Türkiye quake victims Mirbolat Kurmashev, Adil Kadyrbekov laid to rest in Almaty

Family members and friends bid farewell to Türkiye quake victims Mirbolat (Mirus) Kurmashev and his friend, Adil Kadyrbekov, who were laid to rest in Almaty on Feb. 12, Kurmashev’s brother Almat Kurmashev wrote on Telegram.

Kurmashev, an Astana Hub international agent and businessman, and Kadyrbekov were found dead in Hatay on Feb. 10. On the same day, the body of another Kazakh citizen Zhanar Zhaksybekova was found during the search and rescue operations in Kahramanmaras. The body was delivered to Taldykorgan on Feb. 13.

“Mirus has dedicated his life to making the world a better place through technology. He has never stopped pushing the boundaries and has always been at the forefront of innovation. The world has lost a truly great man,” Almat Kurmashev wrote.

He also expressed gratitude to the Kazakh Ministry of Emergency Situations rescuers on behalf of relatives and friends.

“Dmitry Denisov, Ildar Bekov, Zhan Ismail, Berkut Assanbayev. Our rescuers, risking their own lives, got the bodies of our citizens out of the rubble. Real heroes, thank you so much!” he wrote.

As of Feb. 13, according to initially available information from the Health Disaster and Coordination Center of Türkiye, 22,327 people have lost their lives, and 80,278 individuals have been rescued from debris in Kahramanmaras, Gaziantep, Sanliurfa, Diyarbakir, Adana, Adiyaman, Osmaniye, Hatay, Kilis and Malatya and Elazig. Some 106,428 people have been evacuated from quake-hit areas.