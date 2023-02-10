Kazakh Rescuers Continue to Search for Deadly Earthquake Victims in Türkiye

ASTANA – Kazakh rescuers are working round the clock to save those trapped under the rubble of collapsed buildings in Türkiye, as the odds of discovering more people alive are fading following the deadly earthquake, the Kazakh Emergency Situations Ministry press service reported on Feb. 10.

In the city of Nurdagi, Kazakh rescuers are conducting operations to locate quake victims, assess their condition, and determine the type of assistance required through verbal communication under the rubble.

The rescue team found three more survivors and recovered the bodies of two Kazakh nationals. Mirus Kurmashev, Astana Hub international agent and businessman, and Adil Kadyrbekov were found dead in Hatay.

Scouring the debris of the collapsed buildings, they freed two women and one man. The survivors got the necessary emergency medical response they needed.

According to the Kazakh Emergency Situations First Vice Minister Ibragim Kulshimbayev, rescue operations continue in three Turkish cities, Gaziantep, Nurdagi, and Hatay. The rescuers dismantled the upper floors of collapsed buildings and used search dogs and special hydraulic rescue tools to pull out more survivors.

“We are actively working with the Kazakh Embassy in Türkiye and the Turkish Emergency Situations authorities. We are well equipped and will continue working around the clock,” said Kulshimbayev.