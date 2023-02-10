Kazakhstan to Send Nearly 100 Yurts to Earthquake Victims in Türkiye

ASTANA – Kazakh journalist Nurbek Bekbau, singer Saken Maigaziev, and other Kazakh entrepreneurs will send nearly 100 yurts (Kazakh traditional portable tents) on Feb. 10 to deliver shelters to thousands of quake victims in Türkiye, wrote Bekbau on his official Instagram page on Feb. 9.

Bekbau’s emergency donation campaign has raised nearly 20 million tenge (US$44,240) for humanitarian aid.

“We purchased 45 yurts for 17.3 million tenge ($38,270). The rest of the money ($5,970) we will spend on everyday items for Turkish people,” wrote Bekbau.

Other Kazakh entrepreneurs supported the initiative and bought 50 more yurts.

At this moment, 45 yurts are on their way to Türkiye, departing from the Turkish Airlines warehouse at Almaty airport. Bekbau and 12 volunteers are also flying in to build the shelters.

Meanwhile, the Kazakh Consulate General in Istanbul and the Kazakh people living in Türkiye sent a humanitarian aid package of $160,000 worth to assist quake victims, the Kazakh Foreign Ministry press service reported on Feb. 10. The package included essential items, such as children’s clothes, diapers, food products, warm clothes, and blankets.

“We are grateful to the Kazakhs living in Istanbul for their help to the fraternal country,” reads the statement of Kazakh Consul General in Istanbul Alim Bayel.

Citizens in Kazakhstan have rallied to help those affected by the earthquake.

To satisfy pressing humanitarian needs, Almaty started a charitable relief campaign. Youth Development Policy activists and volunteers from major volunteer organizations, such as the Kazakh Volunteers League, Qamqor charity, and Medical Youth Non-Governmental Organization, are working on the campaign to help with collection points.

“Volunteers have already prepared informational videos and posters to promote providing humanitarian aid and started helping people at the special collection points,” reads the Almaty akimat (city administration) statement.

Atyrau universities are also supporting quake-struck victims and are ready to enroll Kazakh students from Türkiye. The Dosmukhamedov Atyrau university and Utebaev Oil and Gas university opened their doors to those who studied in earthquake hotspots.

“We are ready to accept every higher and postgraduate student from all educational programs throughout this academic year,” said the Oil and Gas University Provost Gulzada Shakulikova.