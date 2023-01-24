UN Deputy Secretary-General Pays Visit to Kazakhstan to Discuss 2030 Sustainable Development Agenda

ASTANA – First Deputy Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan Kairat Umarov met with the Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations (UN) Amina J. Mohammed on Jan. 22 as part of her working visit to Kazakhstan, reported the ministry’s press service.

The sides addressed the implementation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, gender equality, and the situation in Afghanistan.

Kazakhstan’s initiative to establish the UN Regional Center for Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in Central Asia and Afghanistan in Almaty was also a key focus of the meeting.

Umarov expressed hope for having the UN’s support and assistance in this endeavor.

Mohammed, in turn, commended Kazakhstan’s active role in the implementation of the 2030 Agenda and the country’s efforts to support stability in Afghanistan, mainly by delivering humanitarian assistance and providing opportunities for Afghan women to study at Kazakh universities, as part of the education program launched in October 2019.

The parties also discussed the cooperation between the UN and Kazakhstan and outlined plans to strengthen a comprehensive partnership.

Mohammed first visited Kazakhstan in June of last year when she met with Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.