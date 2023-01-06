Kazakhstan’s National Fund Assets Reach $61 Billion

ASTANA – As of January 2023, the assets of the National Fund reached 28.6 trillion tenge (US$61 billion), 613 billion tenge (US$1.3 billion) more than last year’s figures, reported the Finance Ministry’s press service on Jan. 5.

In 2022, the fund collected a record revenue of 6.4 trillion tenge from the oil and gas sector. In 2021, the industry brought 2.6 trillion tenge in revenues.

According to a law signed by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on Nov. 24 last year, the guaranteed transfer from the National Fund to the country’s budget will reach 2.2 trillion tenge (US$4.7 billion) in 2023 and will continue to decline gradually.

In 2024, Kazakhstan plans to launch the National Fund for Children program that envisions allocating 50 percent of the National Fund’s annual investment income to support children, to nearly a third of the country’s 19 million population.