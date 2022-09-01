Kazakhstan to Allocate Half of National Fund’s Annual Investment Income to Support Children Starting in 2024

NUR-SULTAN – Kazakhstan will launch a new program National Fund for Сhildren in 2024 that envisions allocating 50 percent of the National Fund’s annual investment income to support children, nearly the third of the country’s 19 million population, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev announced in his Sept. 1 state-of-the-nation address, reported the Akorda press service.

The funds will be directed to special savings accounts for children until the age of 18, with no right to early withdrawal. The funds could then be used for housing and education purposes.

The National Fund has been accumulating the nation’s massive oil and gas revenues, with its assets reaching US$53.3 billion as of July.

Tokayev called it “extremely important” to announce the new program in 2022, which is designated as the Year of Children in Kazakhstan.

“We have enshrined in the basic law the key principle that land and natural resources belong to the people. This is not just a beautiful declaration, but the leitmotif of all reforms. Every family must receive a real return on the use of the country’s national wealth,” said Tokayev.