Kazakh Airlines Increase Flights, Carry Nearly Nine Million Passengers in 2022

ASTANA – Kazakh airlines carried nearly nine million passengers in 10 months of 2022, which is 16 percent more than last year, reported the Kazakh Civil Aviation Committee press service on Dec. 7, summing up the results of the year.

Among the main achievements of this year is the European Commission’s positive assessment of Kazakhstan’s flight safety and the country’s meeting of the ICAO standards by 84 percent.

Skytrax, an airline and airport review and ranking website, named Air Astana the best airline in Central Asia and the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) for the tenth time. The World Airport Awards named Nursultan Nazarbayev International Airport the best regional airport in Central Asia and CIS.

Kazakh citizens can fly directly to 29 countries, including newly launched flights from Astana to Ankara, Turkistan to Kuwait, Almaty to Milan, Heraklion, Nha Trang, and Ankara.

Kazakhstan will soon launch a dozen more flights to Türkiye, Saudi Arabia, Seychelles, India, Maldives, Vietnam, Pakistan, China, the United Kingdom, the United States, Azerbaijan, Tajikistan, and Georgia.

To decrease the number of delays, increase the passenger flow and expand the flight geography, Kazakhstan will acquire 51 aircraft by 2025. Ten of them have already been put into operation. Four more will be purchased by the end of the year.

The Civil Aviation Committee likewise continues to hold air carriers accountable for violations of the rights of passengers during flight delays. More than $50,000 in fines have already been paid.