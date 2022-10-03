Kazakhstan’s Civil Aviation Reaches 84 Percent Compliance with ICAO Standards

ASTANA – Juan Carlos Salazar, the Secretary-General of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), recognized Kazakhstan’s progress in achieving 84 percent compliance with the ICAO requirements in 2021 on Oct.1, reported the press service of Kazakhstan’s Civil Aviation Committee.

The committee’s chair Talgat Lastayev met with Salazar at the 41 ICAO Assembly to speak about the measures taken to improve flight safety in Kazakhstan. The secretary-general praised the country’s implementation of the European model of civil aviation regulation, citing it as one of the most effective systems in the world.

Lastayev proposed to create a representative office of the Kazakh aviation authorities at the ICAO headquarters in Canada for joint work and exchange of experience. The ICAO leadership supported the idea.

The International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) is a specialized agency of the United Nations (UN) that sets international standards for civil aviation and coordinates its development to improve safety and efficiency. The ICAO Assembly meets at least once every three years to discuss technological and economic progress in aviation.