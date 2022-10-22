European Commission Positively Assesses Flight Safety in Kazakhstan

ASTANA – The European Commission positively assessed the flight safety in Kazakhstan at a meeting with the country’s delegation in Brussels on Oct. 20, reported Kazakhstan’s Aviation Administration’s (AAK) press service.

The Kazakh Civil Aviation Committee and Aviation Administration reported about the measures to improve flight safety. Kazakhstan presented the progress made in flight operation, airworthiness, aviation personnel licensing and standardization of AAK processes.

The parties also discussed anticipated changes to the current legislation that will introduce a new approach to financing the AAK and help the country transition to the European model of civil aviation regulation.

The European Commission and the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) appreciated the progress made and were willing to provide comprehensive assistance in these matters.

Following the report, the European delegation noted that Kazakh airlines are under no risk of being placed on its flight safety blacklist or being restricted from flying to Europe.