Tokayev Sworn in as Kazakhstan’s President, Pledges to Ensure Transformative Political Reforms

ASTANA – Kassym-Jomart Tokayev swore an oath to the people of Kazakhstan and assumed the office of the President during his inauguration at the Palace of Independence in Astana on Nov. 26.

Tokayev emphasized that he will implement all the initiated reforms aimed to renew the branches of government and build a Just Kazakhstan with truly democratic institutions.

“Kazakhstan has been entering a new era of its development. The large-scale reforms serve as a basis for fundamental changes. Constitutional reform has been implemented. All spheres of state affairs have been comprehensively updated,” said Tokayev in his inauguration speech.

The next common goal, according to the President, is to build a Just and Fair Kazakhstan “where the rule of law prevails, the order is upheld, and citizens’ rights are properly recognized.”

According to Tokayev, the presidential election opened a new political season and a radical renovation of all branches of power is to take place.

“We have a lot of work to do to transform society and turn Kazakhstan into a developed country with truly democratic institutions,” said the President.

Tokayev promised that the state policy going forward would cover all spheres of life from education to industrialization. “The basis of our country’s long-term economic growth will be new technologies, high labor productivity, and the creative initiative of citizens,” he said.

Tokayev highlighted that Kazakhstan will rely on the people of labor, “genuine heroes who wake up early in the morning in the villages, stand up at a factory machine, drive public transportation, sit at the controls of airplanes, wear a lifeguard’s protective uniform.”

“In a Just Kazakhstan, a person of labor should enjoy special honor. It is very important to raise the status of teachers, doctors, law enforcement officers, lifeguards, workers, and peasants even higher. They must become the most respected citizens of the country,” he said.

“I consider the results of the election as support for my political platform and a mandate of trust for the implementation of plans for the coming period. It is a great honor and a tremendous responsibility to lead the country with the support of the people,” said Tokayev emphasizing that the presidential election was conducted in a fair and open manner, and set a new standard of openness and transparency of the electoral process in Kazakhstan.

“The last presidential election was a truly patriotic act. The election confirmed the sincere concern of citizens for the fate of their country. They became an embodiment of the triumph of the notion of justice, the triumph of the will of the people, and the start of a thorough renewal of our nation,” said Tokayev. “They demonstrated a high level of political culture and maturity of our society.”

The President affirmed his commitment to building mutually beneficial international cooperation, including the attraction of foreign direct investment.

“Kazakhstan continues implementing a balanced, constructive foreign policy to protect national interests. Mutually beneficial cooperation and strategic partnership with neighboring countries – Russia, China, and brotherly countries of Central Asia, with partners in integration alliances – is our priority,” he said.

He also confirmed his will to continue multifaceted cooperation with the United States of America, the European Union, the states of Asia, the Middle East, and Transcaucasia, as well as Kazakhstan’s commitment to follow international law and the United Nations Charter.

The provision for unrestricted business opportunities and building partnerships between the state and businesses has also been cited by Tokayev as a top priority. He emphasized the importance of the rule of law in doing this.

“Building a fair market economy, protecting private property, developing competition, and rooting out corruption is impossible without a true rule of law. Therefore, equality of all before the law is a key condition for the long-term progress of our state,” said Tokayev.

Tokayev won the presidential election with 81.31 percent of the votes, according to the Central Election Commission’s final results which were announced on Nov. 22.