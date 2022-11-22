Tokayev Wins 2022 Presidential Election, According to Final Results of Central Election Commission

ASTANA – The Central Election Commission (CEC) announced Kassym-Jomart Tokayev as elected President of Kazakhstan after the final results of the presidential election were released on Nov. 22.

According to the CEC, Tokayev won 81.31 percent of the election’s votes. The results show that Zhiguli Dairabayev won 3.42 percent of the votes, Karakat Abden – 2.6 percent of the votes, Meiram Kazhyken – 2.53 percent of votes, Nurlan Auesbayev – 2.22 percent of votes, Saltanat Tursynbekova – 2.12 percent and against all – 5.8 percent.

The inauguration of the newly re-elected President will take place on Nov. 26, as determined by the CEC.

Overall, 69.44 percent, or 8,300,046 citizens out of 11,953,465 eligible voters, participated in the country’s presidential election on Nov. 20. The voter turnout abroad was 88.47 percent or 11,360 people out of 12,841 registered people.

Kazakhstan’s State Counselor Erlan Karin noted the election was of “vital importance for the country considering the consolidation of society throughout the year.”

More than 77 percent of people also voted in favor of the constitutional reform at the June referendum.

“The election confirmed that society and authorities have a common vision of the country’s prospects. The first stage of the electoral cycle has been completed. The next step is the Parliamentary and Maslikhat (local representative body) elections. By solidifying society and power, and establishing a strong structure of state institutions, the country maintains safety and stability in the face of global turbulence,” Karin wrote on his Telegram.