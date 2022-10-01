President Tokayev Unveils Monument to Kazakh Legend Mukhtar Auezov and Scientist Kaiym Mukhamedkhanov in Semei

ASTANA – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev unveiled a monument to Kazakh writer Mukhtar Auezov and his student, Kazakh scientist Kaiym Mukhamedkhanov in Semei on Sept. 30, as part of his working visit to the Abai Region, reported the Akorda press service.

The monument was named “Ustaz ben Shakirt” (“Teacher and Student) and was created by sculptor Nurbol Kaliyev with sponsorship funds. The four-meter sculpture is set on a granite pedestal.

Speaking to the participants of the solemn event, the President noted that Mukhtar Auezov and Kaiym Mukhamedkhanov have a special place in Kazakh history. Both made an invaluable contribution to studying and popularizing Abai’s heritage.

“Mukhtar Auezov brought worldwide fame to Abai and the Kazakh people. He created a vivid artistic image of the great thinker and turned his invaluable heritage into the property of all humanity. Each work of the writer holds a special place in the hearts of our people,” Tokayev said.

Despite repression from the Soviet regime, Kaiym Mukhamedkhanov, Auezov’s close companion and student, dedicated his entire life to the research of Abai, Shakarim, a poet, theologian philosopher, disciple and nephew of Abai, and the Alash movement, whose leaders sought reforms in the Kazakh lands as a first step on the path of the Kazakh people towards autonomy and independence.

“Having gone through repressions, Mukhamedkhanov withstood the challenges of fate and faithfully served his people,” the President said.

Tokayev emphasized that respect for outstanding historical figures is a duty of every Kazakh citizen. According to him, this monument was a wonderful gift to celebrate the 125th anniversary of Mukhtar Auezov.

Following the solemn ceremony, Tokayev had a warm conversation with Auezov’s son Murat Auezov, representatives of the intelligentsia, well-known Abai scholars, poets, and writers.