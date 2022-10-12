Mazhilis Considers Draft Law on Amnesty for January Riots Participants

ASTANA – The Mazhilis, a lower chamber of the Kazakh Parliament, took into consideration a bill on amnesty for some participants in the January riots, reported the Mazhilis press service on Oct. 12.

The bill will exempt criminal liability or reduce the penalties for citizens who participated in the January riots but did not commit any serious crime.

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev announced a one-time amnesty for some January riots participants during his annual Sept. 1 state-of-the-nation address.

In August, the Kazakh Ministry of Internal Affairs changed the restrictive measures for 421 suspects with no criminal record to non-custodial measures, and as a result of the investigations, compensation for damages to victims was granted in the amount of around 360 million tenge (US$771,060).