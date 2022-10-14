Kazakhstan and Qatar Sign Investment Agreements Worth $625 Million

ASTANA – Kazakhstan and Qatar have signed 13 bilateral documents worth more than $625 million at an Oct. 12 Kazakhstan-Qatar Investment Forum in Astana, reported the Kazakh Invest national company’s press service.

The agreements were concluded for investments in dairy and poultry production, metallurgy and mining, tourism, agricultural, education, healthcare, IT and the communication sectors.

Qatar’s major companies such as Hassad Food, Qatar Mining, Estithmar Holding, Baladna, SNOONU, and Metito Qatar, presented Qatar’s investment opportunities.

Kazakh Deputy Foreign Minister Almas Aidarov said that the agreement on promotion and mutual protection of investments between the governments of Kazakhstan and Qatar, signed by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and the Emir of Qatar on Oct. 12, will open new opportunities for investors and strengthen relations between the countries.

The Samruk Kazyna National Wealth Fund and Kazakh Invest initiated the event as the Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani arrived in Astana to participate in the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) summit, which took place on Oct. 12-13 in Astana.