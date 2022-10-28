Astana Hosts Days Celebrating Kyrgyz Culture During Central Asia – EU High-Level Meeting

ASTANA – President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov and European Council President Charles Michel attended the Ykylym Murasy (Heritage of Centuries) exhibition at the Kuanyshbayev Kazakh State Academic Music and Drama Theater, as the Days of Kyrgyz Culture kicked off on Oct. 27 in Astana, reported the Akorda press service. The Days of Culture will last until Oct. 29.

The event coincided with Central Asia-European Union (EU) high-level meeting that gathered leaders of five Central Asian states and European Council President Charles Michel.

The exhibition presents the collection of the National Historical Museum of Kyrgyzstan.

The officials attended the concert, which included excerpts from the famous Kyrgyz epic “Manas,” the works of Kyrgyz writer Chingiz Aitmatov and didactic poetry of Kyrgyz akyn (improvising poet) Toktogul Satylganov.

The Kyrgyz artists presented theatrical performance about the histori Kazakh-Kyrgyz friendship, playing the roles of most outstanding figures in Kazakh history, including Shokan Ualikhanov, Abai Kunanbayev, Zhambyl Zhabayev and Mukhtar Auezov. The artists performed popular Kazakh and Kyrgyz songs.

During the meeting with Japarov, Tokayev thanked the Kyrgyz President for the official visit to Astana and his participation in the first regional Central Asia-EU high-level meeting. The leaders praised the results of their governments’ joint work in the trade. The trade turnover increased by 17.7 percent compared to last year, as the two countries intend to bring the volume of bilateral trade up significantly.

On the same day, Tokayev met with President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev. The sides addressed the current state and development of the Kazakh-Uzbek strategic partnership.

During his visit, European Council President Charles Michel reiterated that solid cooperation between Central Asian countries is key to the security and development of the region.