Kazakhstan, Vatican Agree to Closer Cooperation

NUR-SULTAN – Kazakh Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Affairs Minister Mukhtar Tileuberdi and Vatican Secretary for Relations with States Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher signed an additional agreement to the one signed between Kazakhstan and the Holy See on mutual relations on Sept. 24, 1998, to enhance cooperation between the states, reported the ministry’s press service on Sept. 14.

The sides held a meeting in the Kazakh capital as part of Pope Francis’s apostolic visit to Kazakhstan. They stressed the importance of encouraging interfaith harmony and interreligious communication, one of the critical tasks of the seventh World and Traditional Religions Congress, which began today.

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev personally welcomed Pope Francis, who arrived on Sept. 13 to attend the congress.