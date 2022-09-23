Dimash Kudaibergen’s Solo Concert in Almaty Sell Out in 15 Minutes, Gathers Fans from Nearly 70 Countries

ASTANA – The concert of the Kazakh singer Dimash Kudaibergen will gather fans from 68 countries today on Sept. 23 in the Central Stadium in Almaty, reported Dimashnews.kz.

The solo concert “Stranger” will present recently released tracks and premiere new songs. Kudaibergen’s fans will also listen to songs they already know and love.

The Almaty city administration reports that the hotels are 80 percent filled because of the large number of international tourists attending the concert.

“We see an increase in the tourist flow. People come from Europe, CIS (Commonwealth of Independent States), Arab countries, and countries of Latin America,” said Deputy Director of the Almaty Tourist Information Center Baurzhan Pazylkhaiyr.

Some fans, like the Norwegian fan club of Dimash, are visiting Kazakhstan for the first time and are ready to take a tour across the country after the concert.

“Stranger” is the most anticipated concert for the Dears (the name of Dimash’s fans) and fans from 36 countries bought out the tickets within 15 minutes after the announcement.

A day before the concert, fans gathered outdoors in Almaty to meet each other, presenting their fan clubs, and exchanging gifts, and souvenirs. In large and small groups, Dears from near and faraway countries visit significant places connected with the life and creative work of their favorite artist.

“As soon as we found out that Dimash Kudaibergen’s long-awaited concert will take place on Sept. 23 in our beloved city, we, the Almaty DQ Dears Fan Club, as the host party, set an important task to provide information support in all directions for the guests of our city,” said representatives of the Almaty DQ Dears Fan Club, as quoted by dimashnews.com.