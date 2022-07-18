l  r

Dimash Kudaibergen Announces First Solo Concert ‘Stranger’ in Almaty

By Assem Assaniyaz in Culture on 18 July 2022

NUR-SULTAN – In just the first 15 minutes, fans from 36 countries purchased tickets for Dimash Kudaibergen’s first long-awaited solo concert “Stranger” in Almaty on Sept. 23 this year, reported dimashnews.com.

Dimash Kudaibergen. Photo credit: inform.kz

“After my announcement of the start of ticket sales, within 15 minutes, dears [the name of Dimash’s fans] from 36 countries bought the tickets. Today is the second day of ticket sales. I hope there will be even more guests. Thank you very much for your support. I love you all. See you in Kazakhstan in Almaty on Sept. 23. Welcome to Kazakhstan,” wrote world-renowned Kazakh singer Kudaibergen on his Instagram account.

Kudaibergen’s concert “Stranger” will begin at 8 p.m. at the Central Stadium in Almaty.
Tickets are available for purchase on ticketon.kz.

