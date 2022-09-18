Dimash Kudaibergen Receives Award from Pope Francis, Announces Premiere of His New Music Video

NUR-SULTAN – Pope Francis awarded Kazakh singer Dimash Kudaibergen with a commemorative medal on the Pope’s visit to the seventh Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions on Sept. 14-15 in Nur-Sultan. Kudaibergen shared the news on his Instagram account.

“Many thanks to the Pope for the medal. May your life be long,” wrote the singer, expressing gratitude to the Pontiff, who came to participate in a major event and conduct a holy mass.

On Sept. 13, Kudaibergen performed his new song “The Story of One Sky” at the Unity and Diversity concert, which was held for the congress participants. The music video will premiere at Kudaibergen’s meeting with fans in Almaty on Sept. 24.

On Sept. 8, Kudaibergen, an honored artist of Kazakhstan, said that he had just shot “the most expensive music video in the world” for this composition. Three days later, he released a teaser for the video on his Instagram and YouTube.

A teaser for Dimash’s new music video that he published on his Instagram account.