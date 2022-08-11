Updates on Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions Now Available on Official Social Media Accounts

NUR-SULTAN – All updates on the VII Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions are now available on the congress’s official social media accounts, the Senate of the Kazakh Parliament’s press service reported.

The official representative of the congress Nazym Zhangazinova asked the public to trust only confirmed official data, which the congress’s social media accounts and website provide.

The congress, which will take place next month, will bring religious leaders from across the world to discuss the role of religious leaders in the spiritual and social development of humanity in the post-pandemic era.

One can follow the preparation process for the congress via Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and the official website.