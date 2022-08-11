Cosmonaut Shares Video of Stunning Issyk-Kul Lake Shot From Space (Video)

NUR-SULTAN – Russian cosmonaut Oleg Artemyev posted a video showcasing Issyk-Kul Lake located in Kyrgyzstan from space on his Telegram on Aug. 9, reported Zakon.kz news agency.

“Finally managed to capture on video Lake Issyk-Kul in all its glory! Isn’t it an incredible sight, is it?” wrote Artemyev under his post, wowing his 23,467 subscribers.

Artemyev blogs on his Telegram and YouTube channels, sharing facts about the cosmonauts’ life and sharing unique videos. In June, he published videos of the Mangystau Region in western Kazakhstan and the shrinking surface of the Aral Sea.

Being a favorite place for recreation among Kazakh citizens, the lake is considered to be the mountain pearl of Kyrgyzstan. Issyk-Kul translates as “hot lake” and was called this way because it does not freeze even in winter. It is located at the height of 1,608 meters above sea level and ranks seventh in the list of the deepest lakes in the world.