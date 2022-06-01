l  r

International Space Station Cosmonaut Shares Video of Kazakhstan’s Mangystau Region from Space (Video)

By Saniya Bulatkulova in Culture on 1 June 2022

NUR-SULTAN – Roscosmos cosmonaut Oleg Artemyev published a video featuring the Mangystau Region, located in the west of Kazakhstan from space, on his YouTube channel on May 29, reports Zakon.kz news agency.

Artemyev shared a photo of Caspian Sea and delta of Volga River in his Telegram. Photo credit: Artemyev’s Telegram channel

“We are flying over Aktau, we will be soon near the Aral Sea,” said Artemyev in his video.

Cosmonaut’s followers expressed their gratitude to him for the “constant flow of amazing videos” in the comments. 

Earlier in 2021, Artemyev, who is a pilot-cosmonaut and has made five walks in open space, shared a video of Lake Balkhash on his Tiktok.

 

