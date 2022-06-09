Russian Cosmonaut Shares Unique Video of Shrinking Aral Sea as Seen From Outer Space (Video)

IMG_0360NUR-SULTAN – Russian cosmonaut Oleg Artemyev posted a frustrating video of the Aral Sea on his Telegram channel showing the surface of the Aral Sea.

“Flying over the Aral Sea… or rather, what is left of it,” Artemyev wrote under the video.

The Aral sea is an inland salt lake located between Kazakhstan (Aktobe and Kyzylorda region) in the north and Uzbekistan (Karakalpakstan autonomous region) in the south. For generations it provided a living and shaped the lifestyles of local fishermen. It began shrinking in the 1960’s and had largely dried up by the 2010’s becoming one of the world’s largest man-made environmental disasters.