Eleven Out of Twenty Ministers in Kazakhstan’s New Government Retain Positions

NUR-SULTAN – Eleven out of 20 ministers in Kazakhstan’s new government have retained their positions, according to the decree published on Akorda, the official presidential website.

The new composition of the government was announced the same day after the candidacy of Alikhan Smailov, 49, was approved for the post of the country’s Prime Minister. Smailov, who previously served as First Deputy Prime Minister, has years of experience in state service.

The previous government, headed by Askar Mamin, resigned following mass protests sparked by rising fuel prices at the beginning of January.

Roman Sklyar, who previously was Vice Prime Minister, now became the First Deputy Prime Minister, while Bakhyt Sultanov became Vice Prime Minister – Minister of Trade and Integration.

Retaining their position were Deputy Prime Minister Yeraly Tugzhanov, Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of Foreign Affairs Mukhtar Tileuberdi, Minister of Internal Affairs Erlan Turgumbayev, Minister of Defense Murat Bektanov, Minister of Agriculture Erbol Karashukeyev, Minister of Education and Science Askhat Aimagambetov, Minister of Labor and Social Protection Serik Shapkenov, Minister of Finance Yerulan Zhamaubaev, Minister of Digital Development, Innovation and Aerospace Industry Bagdat Musin, Minister of Emergency Situations Yuriy Ilyin, and Minister of Ecology, Geology and Natural Resources Serikkali Brekeshev.

Askar Umarov became the new Minister of Information and Social Development replacing Aida Balayeva on the post, who is now Deputy Chief of the Presidential Administration. Umarov previously served as Vice Minister and before that headed Kazinform international news agency, one of the biggest media agencies in the country.

Before being appointed Minister of Justice, Kanat Musin was Chairman of the Collegium for Administrative Сases of the Supreme Court. He is the only minister who did not work in the government before.

Azhar Giniyat, the only woman in the new government, became Minister of Health.

Kairbek Uskenbayev was appointed Minister of Industry and Infrastructural Development, Dauren Abayev – previously First Deputy Chief of the Presidential Administration – became Minister of Culture and Sports, Alibek Kuantyrov, who is also the youngest minister in the cabinet (38 years old) became Minister of National Economy and Bolat Akchulakov, previously head of KazEnergy Association, became Minister of Energy.

The new government comes a few days after several other major appointments in Kazakhstan. Yermek Sagimbayev, previously head of the State Security Service, now leads the country’s National Security Committee replacing Karim Massimov, who was arrested on the suspicion of treason.

Tokayev also appointed Murat Nurtleu, former deputy of the presidential administration, as First Deputy Chair of the country’s Security Committee, and appointed Erlan Karin, previously Aide to the President, as the country’s Secretary of State replacing Krymbek Kusherbayev.