Central Election Commission: Nur Otan Party Leads in Kazakhstan’s Parliamentary Elections, Two Parties Win Seats in Majilis

NUR-SULTAN – The Nur Otan Party won a majority of the votes in the Majilis (the lower house of the Kazakh Parliament) election and leads with 71.09 percent of votes, the Secretary of the Central Election Commission (CEC) Sabila Mustafina reported at the Jan.11 briefing.

According to the preliminary results, the Ak Zhol Democratic Party with 10.95 percent of the votes and the People’s Party of Kazakhstan (the former Communist People’s Party) with 9.10 percent of the votes succeeded in overcoming the seven-percent threshold and retained their presence in the Majilis.

The Auyl People’s Democratic Patriotic Party received 5.29 percent of votes and the Adal Party – 3.57 percent of votes.

On this day, nine deputies were also elected by the Assembly of the People of Kazakhstan.

It is expected that the final results of the elections will be made later this week on the basis of the protocols of the territorial election commissions.

The turnout was earlier announced to be 63.3 percent of the total number of voters included in the lists.

The preliminary results were close to the exit poll projections made by the Qogamdyq Pikir (Public Opinion) Research Institute after the elections.

On the election day, more than 10,000 polling stations operated in 14 regions and in Nur-Sultan, Almaty and Shymkent. Some 66 polling stations were also opened in 53 countries.

This year, 312 candidates from five parties competed for seats including 19 candidates from the Auyl People’s Democratic Patriotic Party, 126 candidates from the Nur Otan Party, 16 candidates from the Adal Political Party, 38 candidates from the Ak Zhol Democratic Party and 113 candidates from the People’s Party of Kazakhstan.