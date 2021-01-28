28th Session of Assembly of the People of Kazakhstan Elects Nine Deputies for Majilis

NUR-SULTAN – The Assembly of the People of Kazakhstan (APK) members voted and elected nine deputies for the Majilis during its 28th session that took place in Nur-Sultan Jan.11.

The 351 members of the APK took part in the voting. Sauytbek Abdrakhmanov received 298 votes, Avetik Amirkhanyan – 270 votes, Ilyas Bularov – 274 votes, Natalya Dementyeva – 292 votes, Yuri Li – 282 votes, Vakil Nabiev – 285 votes, Shamil Osin – 271 votes, Vladimir Tokhtasunov – 277 votes, Abilfas Khamedov – 290 votes, the election commission reported.

The APK nominated its nine members during the Dec. 11 APK council meeting. “When forming the list of candidates, the Assembly Council took into consideration several important criteria: the succession of the deputy corps, regional coverage, ensuring gender equality, youth representation, ethnic group rotation and term limits in the deputy corps not exceeding two terms”, said the APK Deputy Chairman Zhanseit Tuimebayev during the opening session.

The Majilis (a lower house of the Kazakh Parliament) consists of 107 deputies. The 9 deputies are elected by the Assembly of the People of Kazakhstan.

Kazakhstan’s First President and APK Chair Nursultan Nazarbayev, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev participated in the voting for Majilis deputies from the assembly.

Among others voted in are Prime Minister Askar Mamin, speaker of the Senate Maulen Ashimabyev, National Security Chairman Karim Massimov, ministers and other members of the assembly.

The Assembly of the People of Kazakhstan was established in 1995 by the initiative of Nazarbayev. The APK is aimed at ensuring peace in interethnic relations, socio-political stability and improving cooperation between state institutions and civil society in interethnic relations.