Kazakhstan to Provide More Humanitarian Aid to Afghanistan, Uzbekistan

NUR-SULTAN – Kazakhstan will continue to render humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan and Uzbekistan, according to a July 20 government decree.

According to the document, Kazakhstan will send 500 sleeping bags, 50 winter tents, 500 beds, blankets, jackets, trousers, 400 hats and bed linen to Afghanistan and 600 tons of flour, 250 tons of buckwheat, 100,000 liters of vegetable oil, 50,000 cans of canned milk to Uzbekistan.

“The government of Kazakhstan has decided to use material assets from the state material reserve to provide official humanitarian aid to the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan and Uzbekistan,” says the document.

The Kazakh Foreign Ministry is tasked to identify recipients of humanitarian aid, while the Ministry of Industry and Infrastructure Development will be responsible for cargo transportation and delivery.

In June, Kazakhstan sent humanitarian cargo to Afghanistan consisting of 46 wagons which included 1,900 tons of flour, 500 tons of pasta, 4,000 liters of sunflower oil and 200,000 cans of condensed milk.