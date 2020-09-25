l  r

Jackie Chan Movie Featuring Kazakh Singer Dimash’s Original Soundtrack To Premiere Sept. 30

By Aidana Yergaliyeva in Society on 25 September 2020

NUR-SULTAN – Kazakh pop singer Dimash Kudaibergen sang the original soundtrack “Happy For A While” to the upcoming Jackie Chan movie “Vanguard.” The movie release date is set for Sept. 30.

Dimash Kudaibergen (R) with the cast of Vanguard, Jackie Chan (C) and movie director Stanley Tong during the Jan. 16 pre-premiere of “Vanguard.” Photo credit: Dimash Eurasian Fan Club vk page.

“This movie teaches us that we shouldn’t give up on humanity, our dreams, and kindness. I have been a Jackie Chan fan for a long time now. It was my childhood dream to sing an OST for one of his movies,” Kudaibergen said at the Jan. 16 pre-premiere of the “Vanguard” in a video published by the Dimash Eurasian Fan Club.

“Vanguard” movie cover. Photo credit: Dimash Kudaibergen instagram page.

The song was really challenging for the singer as it was in Chinese and fast-paced. Kudaibergen “slept only four hours a day for three days in a row to record the song” and was afraid that he couldn’t do it, the singer confessed to the movie director Stanley Tong during the pre-premiere.

Kudaibergen first met world-famous Chan several days after the first staging of I’m a Singer – a Chinese vocal contest in 2017. 

“When my assistant told me about it, I was trying to comprehend it for 10-15 seconds. He set up a meeting and I remember how my hand trembled before opening the door. He was recording a song; I was about to enter and my heart began pounding,” Kudaibergen said at the Oct. 30 episode of the Vecherniy Urgant (Evening Urgant) Russian late-night show.

Later, Kudaibergen and Chan sang at the Chinese film festival in Nur-Sultan. Chan performed a song in Chinese about his love for the motherland. Then Kudaibergen took to the stage to sing “Yellow Autumn,” the song he performed at the fourth stage of the I Am a Singer.

This was Chan’s first trip to Nur-Sultan. Aide to the Kazakh President Erlan Karin (the chairperson of the Kazakhstan Television and Radio Company back in 2017) later announced that Chan plans to make a movie in Kazakhstan as well.

Get The Astana Times stories sent directly to you! Sign up via the website or subscribe to our Twitter and Telegram!

Most Recent Stories in Society
View More in Society »