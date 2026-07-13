Tokayev Reviews First-Half Economic Results and AI Development Plans

ASTANA — President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev reviewed Kazakhstan’s socio-economic performance for the first half of the year at a July 13 meeting with Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov and instructed the government to launch a large-scale program to build social and infrastructure facilities, with a focus on modern healthcare projects.

Economy maintains growth

Bektenov reported that Kazakhstan’s gross domestic product (GDP) grew by 4.1% in January-June, reported Akorda.

Manufacturing remained the main driver of growth, expanding by 9.8%, followed by construction (15.2%), transport (7.1%), trade (5.7%), agriculture (4.4%) and communications services (4.3%).

Investment in fixed capital reached 9.5 trillion tenge (US$20.1 billion), while private investment increased by 21.4%.

Bektenov also outlined measures to diversify the economy. This year, Kazakhstan plans to launch 200 manufacturing investment projects worth 1.7 trillion tenge (US$3.6 billion), creating 17,000 permanent jobs. He also updated the president on major road construction projects, plans to build Astana’s second airport and the second phase of the Tarlan Astana (LRT) project.

Housing construction is expected to reach 20 million square meters this year. Agricultural output is projected at 15 trillion tenge (US$31.7 billion), with sown areas expanded to 23.8 million hectares. The government allocated one trillion tenge (US$2.1 billion) in support for farmers, attracting 6.5 tenge (US$0,014) in private investment for every budget tenge.

Inflation, social policy and energy

Tokayev was briefed on the implementation of the comprehensive plan to increase household incomes and measures to curb inflation, which stood at 10.3% year-on-year in June.

Bektenov also reported on reforms to social and migration policy aimed at encouraging employment and improving the efficiency of social support. The optimization of inefficient social payments is expected to generate annual savings of more than 800 billion tenge (US$1.7 billion).

Preparations for the 2026-2027 heating season were another focus of the meeting. Five combined heat and power plants (CHPs) were removed from the critical risk category following the previous heating season, while three more entered the low-risk category. This year, reconstruction covers nine power units, 55 boilers and 51 turbines, backed by 384 billion tenge (US$812.6 million). Under the national project for modernization of the energy and utilities sectors, repairs to 12,000 kilometers of utility networks are scheduled for completion by the end of the year.

AI infrastructure and tourism

The meeting also covered digitalization efforts and the development of Kazakhstan’s national artificial intelligence infrastructure.

Bektenov reported progress on the Data Center Valley project, under which infrastructure with a capacity of 250 megawatts is being developed in partnership with global IT companies. Foreign investment in the project has exceeded $10 billion.

Tokayev was also briefed on tourism infrastructure projects, including the development of the Almaty Mountain Cluster. The Almaty SuperSki project, currently under construction, will add 60 kilometers of ski slopes and increase daily visitor capacity to 10,000 people. The resort is scheduled to open in December 2028. Preparations are also nearing completion for the 2026 Games of the Future.