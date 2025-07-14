Phygital Games of Future 2026 to Bring Over 1,500 Athletes to Astana

ASTANA – The Kazakh capital will host the international Phygital Games of the Future from July 18 to Aug. 1 next year. The event will bring together over 1,500 athletes from around 100 countries, competing in 13 disciplines that combine physical sports with digital gameplay.

Phygital disciplines include football, basketball, boxing, hockey, battle royale, and MOBA games, all grouped into categories like sports, technology, tactics, and battle. A special exhibition, City of the Future, will showcase advances in robotics, VR/AR, and education, said Kazakh Deputy Minister of Tourism and Sports Serik Zharasbayev during a July 14 press conference at the Central Communications Service.

Phygital International CEO Nis Hatt mentioned that Abu Dhabi was selected to host the Phygital Games of the Future this year following a highly competitive selection process.

“In 2026, Astana will host the games. Kazakhstan became the winner of the selection. The Phygital Games will attract the attention of the world. We respect Kazakhstan as a country with long-standing sports traditions, innovations, and technologies. Phygital International is proud that our tournament is being held in a larger format,” he said.

The tournament is held in partnership with the World Phygital Community, which sets international standards and unites 98 countries.

Competitions will take place across major venues in the capital, including Qazaqstan Athletics Complex, Barys Arena, and the Alau Ice Palace.

Olzhas Bektenov met with Phygital International founder René Fasel

Kazakh Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov held a meeting with Hatt and Phygital International founder René Fasel on Monday to discuss preparations for the 2026 Phygital Games of the Future in Astana. Officials emphasized the potential of phygital sports, which blend physical activity with digital technology.

Minister of Tourism and Sports Yerbol Myrzabossynov confirmed that preparations are on track, reported the Prime Minister’s press service.

With over 1.5 million Kazakh citizens engaged in eSports, the event is expected to boost interest in this emerging format among youth. The meeting participants expressed commitment to strengthening cooperation in developing phygital sports.