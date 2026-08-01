Kazakhstan Rejects Reports of Complete CPC Shutdown

ASTANA – Kazakhstan’s Energy Ministry said a complete shutdown of the Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) is not under consideration, dismissing media reports suggesting the pipeline’s operations could be fully suspended.

In a statement issued Aug. 1, the ministry said the CPC temporarily suspended operations on July 31 but continues to receive crude oil from shippers and store it in its tank facilities.

Beginning Aug. 1, the CPC resumed accepting around 100,000 metric tons of crude oil per day. Further increases in transportation volumes will depend on the timely arrival of tankers for loading at the consortium’s marine terminal.

The ministry remains in close coordination with the CPC and oil shippers and is closely monitoring the situation.

As pressure on traditional export routes grows, alternative corridors are becoming increasingly important for strengthening the country’s export resilience.