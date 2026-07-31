First Weekend of August Brings Music, Festivals and Family Fun 

By Fatima Kemelova in Editor’s Picks, Tourism on 31 July 2026

ASTANA – Make the most of the final month of summer with festivals, concerts, international performances and family-friendly events. The Astana Times has curated a guide to the events and activities to make your weekend truly special.

Astana. Photo credit: The Astana Times

Astana 

Soundroom’s Fifth Anniversary Celebration, Aug. 1

Celebrate five years of music with a festive concert featuring performances by soloists, the choir, guest artists and the school’s graduates.

Photo credit: Shutterstock

Venue: 2 Republic Avenue.  Tickets are available here. 

Kimchi Festival, Aug. 1

The festival features traditional kimchi-making workshops, food tastings and cultural activities celebrating Korean cuisine and heritage. 

Photo credit: asianinspirations.com.au

Venue: Central Park, outdoor area near the amphitheater. Get more information here. 

Q Rock Fest, Aug. 2

Spend the evening with powerful live performances as rock bands bring energetic music and festival atmosphere to the stage.

Photo credit: Shutterstock

Venue: Harat’s Irish Pub; 2T Zheltoksan Street. Tickets are available here. 

Phygital Basketball, Aug. 1-3

Experience a fast-paced competition where traditional basketball meets digital gaming, blending physical skill with virtual strategy in an exciting new sports format.

Photo credit: worldphygital.org

Venue: Qazaqstan Athletics Sports Complex; 59 Turan Avenue. Tickets are available here. 

Battle Royale Tournament, Aug. 1-2

Watch gamers compete in an intense battle royale showdown, where strategy, quick decisions and teamwork determine the winner.

Photo credit: Redbull.com

Venue: National Tennis Center; 4/2B Turan Avenue. Tickets are available here. 

Dota Game Tournament, Aug. 2-5

Follow high-level multiplayer action as teams battle through tactical matches in one of esport’s most competitive gaming formats.

Photo credit: rog.asus.com

Venue:  43 Kabanbai Batyr Street.  Tickets are available here. 

Almaty

International Circus Festival, Aug. 1-30

Witness breathtaking acrobatics, aerial performances, juggling and other spectacular acts presented by circus artists from different countries.

Photo credit: zakon.kz

Venue: Almaty Circus; 50 Abay Avenue. Tickets are available here. 

Dvizh Fest, Aug. 1-2

Join a vibrant music festival featuring live performances, entertainment and a lively atmosphere that keeps the energy going throughout the day.

Photo credit: Shutterstock

Venue: ASP Arena. Tickets are available here. 

Piano evening, Aug. 1

Relax with an intimate recital featuring classical and contemporary piano works performed in an elegant concert setting.

Photo credit: freepik

Venue: Muzcafe; 117 Abai Avenue. Tickets are available here. 

Concert evening, Aug. 2

Enjoy an evening of soulful music as the band performs its well-known songs alongside new compositions in a live performance by JCS.

Photo credit: Shutterstock

Venue: Muzcafe; 117 Abai Avenue. Tickets are available here. 


Get The Astana Times stories sent directly to you! Sign up via the website or subscribe to our X, Facebook, Instagram, Telegram, YouTube and Tiktok!

Most Recent Stories
 View More »