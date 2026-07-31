First Weekend of August Brings Music, Festivals and Family Fun 

ASTANA – Make the most of the final month of summer with festivals, concerts, international performances and family-friendly events. The Astana Times has curated a guide to the events and activities to make your weekend truly special.

Astana

Soundroom’s Fifth Anniversary Celebration, Aug. 1

Celebrate five years of music with a festive concert featuring performances by soloists, the choir, guest artists and the school’s graduates.

Venue: 2 Republic Avenue. Tickets are available here.

Kimchi Festival, Aug. 1

The festival features traditional kimchi-making workshops, food tastings and cultural activities celebrating Korean cuisine and heritage.

Venue: Central Park, outdoor area near the amphitheater. Get more information here.

Q Rock Fest, Aug. 2

Spend the evening with powerful live performances as rock bands bring energetic music and festival atmosphere to the stage.

Venue: Harat’s Irish Pub; 2T Zheltoksan Street. Tickets are available here.

Phygital Basketball, Aug. 1-3

Experience a fast-paced competition where traditional basketball meets digital gaming, blending physical skill with virtual strategy in an exciting new sports format.

Venue: Qazaqstan Athletics Sports Complex; 59 Turan Avenue. Tickets are available here.

Battle Royale Tournament, Aug. 1-2

Watch gamers compete in an intense battle royale showdown, where strategy, quick decisions and teamwork determine the winner.

Venue: National Tennis Center; 4/2B Turan Avenue. Tickets are available here.

Dota Game Tournament, Aug. 2-5

Follow high-level multiplayer action as teams battle through tactical matches in one of esport’s most competitive gaming formats.

Venue: 43 Kabanbai Batyr Street. Tickets are available here.

Almaty

International Circus Festival, Aug. 1-30

Witness breathtaking acrobatics, aerial performances, juggling and other spectacular acts presented by circus artists from different countries.

Venue: Almaty Circus; 50 Abay Avenue. Tickets are available here.

Dvizh Fest, Aug. 1-2

Join a vibrant music festival featuring live performances, entertainment and a lively atmosphere that keeps the energy going throughout the day.

Venue: ASP Arena. Tickets are available here.

Piano evening, Aug. 1

Relax with an intimate recital featuring classical and contemporary piano works performed in an elegant concert setting.

Venue: Muzcafe; 117 Abai Avenue. Tickets are available here.

Concert evening, Aug. 2

Enjoy an evening of soulful music as the band performs its well-known songs alongside new compositions in a live performance by JCS.

Venue: Muzcafe; 117 Abai Avenue. Tickets are available here.