First Weekend of August Brings Music, Festivals and Family Fun 

ASTANA – Make the most of the final month of summer with festivals, concerts, international performances and family-friendly events. The Astana Times has curated a guide to the events and activities to make your weekend truly special.
Astana
Soundroom’s Fifth Anniversary Celebration, Aug. 1
Celebrate five years of music with a festive concert featuring performances by soloists, the choir, guest artists and the school’s graduates.
Venue: 2 Republic Avenue. Tickets are available here.
Kimchi Festival, Aug. 1
The festival features traditional kimchi-making workshops, food tastings and cultural activities celebrating Korean cuisine and heritage.
Venue: Central Park, outdoor area near the amphitheater. Get more information here.
Q Rock Fest, Aug. 2
Spend the evening with powerful live performances as rock bands bring energetic music and festival atmosphere to the stage.
Venue: Harat’s Irish Pub; 2T Zheltoksan Street. Tickets are available here.
Phygital Basketball, Aug. 1-3
Experience a fast-paced competition where traditional basketball meets digital gaming, blending physical skill with virtual strategy in an exciting new sports format.
Venue: Qazaqstan Athletics Sports Complex; 59 Turan Avenue. Tickets are available here.
Battle Royale Tournament, Aug. 1-2
Watch gamers compete in an intense battle royale showdown, where strategy, quick decisions and teamwork determine the winner.
Venue: National Tennis Center; 4/2B Turan Avenue. Tickets are available here.
Dota Game Tournament, Aug. 2-5
Follow high-level multiplayer action as teams battle through tactical matches in one of esport’s most competitive gaming formats.
Venue: 43 Kabanbai Batyr Street. Tickets are available here.
Almaty
International Circus Festival, Aug. 1-30
Witness breathtaking acrobatics, aerial performances, juggling and other spectacular acts presented by circus artists from different countries.
Venue: Almaty Circus; 50 Abay Avenue. Tickets are available here.
Dvizh Fest, Aug. 1-2
Join a vibrant music festival featuring live performances, entertainment and a lively atmosphere that keeps the energy going throughout the day.
Venue: ASP Arena. Tickets are available here.
Piano evening, Aug. 1
Relax with an intimate recital featuring classical and contemporary piano works performed in an elegant concert setting.
Venue: Muzcafe; 117 Abai Avenue. Tickets are available here.
Concert evening, Aug. 2
Enjoy an evening of soulful music as the band performs its well-known songs alongside new compositions in a live performance by JCS.
Venue: Muzcafe; 117 Abai Avenue. Tickets are available here.