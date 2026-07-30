Kazakhstan Housing Company Launches Analytics Platform as Housing Sector Reforms Advance

ASTANA – Kazakhstan Housing Company (KHC), a subsidiary of the Baiterek national management holding, has launched the beta version of KHC. Analytics, a platform designed to provide comprehensive data on Kazakhstan’s housing market and the shared-equity construction sector.

Centralized housing market data

The platform consolidates housing market information into interactive dashboards, offering data that the company says has not previously been available through a single public source. Its launch comes as Kazakhstan introduces reforms to make the construction sector more transparent and efficient.

KHC.Analytics comprises six thematic sections, with selected content available free of charge and advanced analytical tools offered through a paid subscription, Kazakhstan Housing Company reported on July 27.

The platform combines data on shared-equity housing projects, residential prices, developer activity, financing, construction progress and regional market trends with broader housing and macroeconomic indicators, including residential completions, property transactions, inflation and household incomes. According to KHC, the platform is intended to provide journalists, analysts, investors and homebuyers with a standardized source of market information.

KHC Chair Altai Kuzdibayev said the platform provides exclusive data on the shared-equity housing market with regional comparisons and is intended to become a common industry reference.

Construction Code strengthens oversight

The platform’s launch coincides with Kazakhstan’s implementation of its new Construction Code, signed by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on Jan. 9 to strengthen regulation and accelerate digital transformation in the sector.

The legislation introduces digital oversight of urban planning through a unified cadastral system, limits amendments to detailed development plans to once every two years, strengthens seismic safety requirements and expands state construction supervision. It also establishes a National Institute for Technical Standardization, introduces professional certification for engineers, creates a unified electronic register of licensed construction companies and extends minimum building warranty periods from two to five years, with at least 10 years for structural elements, roofs and facades.

A unified digital construction portal, Qportal.kz, will integrate planning, design, project review and construction into a single system, with each project assigned a unique identification number.

Record housing construction

Addressing a joint session of Parliament on June 30, Tokayev described the Construction Code as strategically important for the sector. He noted that Kazakhstan commissioned more than 20 million square meters of housing last year, the highest annual figure in the country’s history, enabling thousands of families to acquire homes.

Kazakhstan’s construction sector remains a key driver of economic activity, supported by infrastructure projects, road development and residential construction. In January-May, construction output exceeded 2.4 trillion tenge (US$ 5 billion), rising 13.4% year-on-year. The sector continues to support investment, job creation and business activity while contributing to expanded housing supply and improved living standards.