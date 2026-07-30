Kazakhstan Faces Growing Health Risks as Rising Temperatures Intensify

ASTANA – Kazakhstan is facing increasing climate-related risks as temperatures rise at around twice the global average, putting growing pressure on public health systems and communities. Experts warn that more frequent and intense heatwaves require stronger adaptation measures, including a national Heat-Health Action Plan.

According to Kazhydromet, 2025 was the warmest year in Kazakhstan’s recorded history, with average temperatures exceeding the 1961-1990 climate norm by approximately 2.9°C. Nine of the country’s ten warmest years have occurred since 2000, reflecting a long-term warming trend.

Heatwaves are becoming more frequent and prolonged, notably in western and southern regions, where the number of days above +30°C is increasing by 4-7 days every decade. In July, Kazakhstan recorded new temperature highs, including +40.0°C in Almaty and +45.2°C in Shymkent, reported the Central Asia Climate Foundation on July 27.

Heat impact on public health

Extreme temperatures are already affecting health outcomes. According to the Kazakh Ministry of Health, emergency-treated cases of arterial hypertension increased by 26% in June compared with the same period in 2025. While Kazakhstan does not yet calculate heat-related mortality using WHO methodology, international assessments indicate rising risks.

The World Bank estimates that heat-related mortality in Astana and other major Central Asian cities currently stands at around 19-21 deaths per 100,000 people annually and could increase significantly by 2090 without additional adaptation measures.

The ministry said the country is developing climate-resilient healthcare approaches, including improved monitoring, medical training and integration of climate risks into national health policies. However, experts stress the need for a comprehensive Heat-Health Action Plan aligned with WHO recommendations.

Global heat risks increase

The country’s rising heat risks are consistent with global climate trends. Europe, the fastest-warming continent, has experienced record-breaking heatwaves, with temperatures rising at around twice the global average. A recent heatwave in Western Europe was linked to more than 10,000 excess deaths, while the UK recorded around 2,700 premature deaths from May and June heat events, with scientists attributing more than 40% of these deaths to human-caused climate change.

The WHO is urging countries to strengthen heat preparedness through early warning systems, climate-resilient healthcare facilities, public awareness and urban cooling measures.