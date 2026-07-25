Discover Stories Behind Kazakhstan’s Most Unique Mosques

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ASTANA – From soaring modern landmarks to centuries-old sanctuaries carved into rock, Kazakhstan’s mosques reflect the country’s rich spiritual heritage and architectural diversity. While modern mosques attract visitors with their monumental domes and soaring minarets, many of the country’s oldest mosques continue to captivate travelers with their unique construction techniques, legends and historical significance.

According to the Spiritual Administration of Muslims of Kazakhstan, the country had 2,888 active mosques as of January 2025. Data from the Bureau of National Statistics shows that 20 new mosques were commissioned in 2025, a 54% increase compared to the previous year.

Yet beyond these growing numbers lie centuries of history. Scattered across Kazakhstan are mosques built from clay, carved into rock faces, or designed in architectural styles. Some have served generations of worshippers for more than 150 years.

Oiyl Mosque

Located around 300 kilometers from Aktobe in the Oiyl district of western Kazakhstan, the Oiyl Mosque is one of the country’s most unusual architectural monuments.

Built in 1869 by local merchants, the single-story mosque has served as the district’s main place of worship for more than a century. Its distinctive silver-colored triangular minaret and reddish earthen walls set it apart from many other historic mosques in Kazakhstan.

What makes the mosque particularly remarkable is its construction technique. Instead of using water, builders mixed mare’s milk and sheep’s wool with red sand brought from the nearby Barkhyn Desert to produce durable clay bricks. Local residents say this traditional mixture has helped preserve the mosque’s exterior for generations, with the façade largely retaining its original color.

Mangystau’s underground mosques

The Shopan Ata underground mosque forms part of a larger necropolis carved into rock. It is located around 60 kilometers from Zhanaozen.

The complex is considered one of the largest underground religious sites in Mangystau and remains an important destination for pilgrims.

Nearby stands a sacred mulberry tree that local tradition associates with healing. According to popular belief, elderly visitors who walk beneath its branches may find relief from back pain.

Around 57 kilometers from Fort-Shevchenko in the Tupkaragan district lies the Sultan-Epe underground mosque, one of Mangystau’s oldest pilgrimage sites.

Historians date the mosque to between the ninth and 13th centuries. The complex consists of 11 chambers connected by a central gallery supported by stone columns. Openings in the ceiling allow sunlight to illuminate the underground rooms.

Visitors descend a steep stone staircase before entering the galleries, where some narrow passages require people to crouch, or even crawl, to reach secluded prayer cells once used by Sufi devotees.

A nearby well is believed by pilgrims to contain healing water, while local tradition holds that the mosque offers spiritual protection to travelers embarking on long journeys.

Outside the mosque is the Sultan-Epe necropolis, where visitors often tie small pieces of cloth to poles near graves as symbols of prayers and wishes. Another local tradition says that walking around the burial site seven times before tying a ribbon may help one’s wishes come true.

The Shakpak Ata Underground Mosque is one of Kazakhstan’s most significant religious and architectural monuments. Located near the village of Tauchyk in the Mangystau Region, the mosque was carved into a massive chalk cliff overlooking a dramatic canyon landscape.

Although commonly referred to as an underground mosque, the sanctuary is actually hewn into the side of a rock formation rather than buried beneath the ground.

Scholars disagree on its exact age. Most date the monument to between the 10th and 13th centuries, while others believe parts of the cave may have existed much earlier and were adapted into a place of worship during the medieval period.

For centuries, Shakpak Ata served as a spiritual center for Sufi followers. Local legends say the saint after whom the mosque is named possessed healing powers and spent his final years in seclusion, helping people who sought relief from illness and personal hardships. Pilgrims continue to visit the site today.

The Shakpak Ata mosque is one step closer to UNESCO World Heritage status as the country’s nomination is being reviewed at the 48th session of the World Heritage Committee in Busan, South Korea.

No journey through Mangystau’s sacred sites is complete without a visit to Beket Ata, one of Kazakhstan’s most important pilgrimage destinations.

Located in the remote Oglandy area near the Ustyurt Plateau, around 115 kilometers from the village of Senek, the complex is associated with the 18th-century scholar, Sufi teacher and spiritual leader Beket Ata.

Historical records indicate that Beket Ata established four underground mosques during his lifetime across western Kazakhstan. The mosque at Oglandy, where he is buried, is the largest and most visited.

Every year, thousands of pilgrims travel across Kazakhstan and neighboring countries to pray at the shrine, which is regarded as one of the country’s holiest Islamic sites.

Zharkent Mosque

At first glance, the Zharkent Mosque hardly resembles a traditional mosque. Its sweeping tiled roofs, colorful wooden carvings and pagoda-like silhouette are inspired by Chinese architecture, making it the only mosque of its kind in Kazakhstan.

Located in the town of Zharkent near the Chinese border, the mosque was completed in the late 19th century under the direction of Chinese architect Hong Pik, who blended Chinese construction techniques with Central Asian decorative traditions.

The building was constructed entirely from Tian Shan spruce without the use of nails, a remarkable engineering achievement for its time.

Intricately carved wooden beams, vibrant floral motifs and richly decorated ceilings reflect the craftsmanship of artisans representing the region’s diverse ethnic communities, including Kazakhs, Uyghurs, and Dungans, among others.

Today, the mosque houses an architectural and art museum displaying artifacts that showcase the cultural heritage of the peoples who have lived in southeastern Kazakhstan for generations.

Kunanbai Mosque

The Kunanbai Mosque in the Karagandy Region is closely connected to one of the most influential figures in Kazakh history, Kunanbai Oskenbaiuly, the father of the renowned poet and philosopher Abai Kunanbaiuly.

Built between 1849 and 1853 with Kunanbai’s personal funds while he served as the senior administrator of the Karkaraly District, the mosque became one of the first major Islamic religious buildings in northern and central Kazakhstan.

In 1920, its minaret was demolished, and the building was repurposed as a school and later as a warehouse. For decades, it remained closed to worship.

Restoration efforts began in the 1980s, and by 1991 the mosque had regained its original function as a place of worship. Because much of the original structure had been lost, specialists reconstructed the building using archival photographs, historical descriptions and surviving documentation.

Despite the extensive reconstruction, several authentic elements from the 19th-century mosque were preserved. Among the most significant are original wooden beams from the first building, now incorporated into the ceiling of the imam’s room.

Nearby stands the Abai and Kunanbai monument by sculptor Saken Dauletbayev. Rising more than four meters high, it depicts the young Abai returning from a madrasa and meeting his father, a symbolic representation of the transmission of knowledge, family values and spiritual guidance across generations.