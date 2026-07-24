Weekend Picks for Music Lovers, Sports Fans and Adventure Seekers

48446

ASTANA – After a busy working week, take time to recharge with live music, sporting action and memorable performances. From concerts and football matches to outdoor adventures, this weekend offers something for every taste. The Astana Times editorial team has selected events to enjoy with friends and family.

Astana

Chamber Music Evening, July 25

Enjoy an intimate concert where flute, piano and saxophone come together in a program of classical and contemporary works, offering a rich blend of melodies and expressive performances.

Venue: Astana Opera; 1 Konayev Street. Tickets are available here.

Football Match, July 26

Experience the excitement of top-flight football as home supporters gather for another Kazakhstan Premier League clash, promising fast-paced action and a lively stadium atmosphere.

Venue: Astana Arena; 48 Turan Avenue. Tickets are available here.

Movie Dinner, July 25

Combine cinema and cuisine at a themed dinner inspired by Ratatouille, where guests can enjoy a curated menu while watching the beloved animated classic.

Venue: Myata Green Restaurant; 17 G Syganak Street. Tickets are available here.

Nomad Camp, July 25 -26

Discover the natural beauty of Imantau on an eco-tour that combines scenic views, outdoor activities and a refreshing escape from city life.

Place of meeting: Monument to Bogenbay Batyr. Tickets are available here.

Almaty

Circus Festival, July 25 – 26

Watch award-winning performers from around the world showcase breathtaking acrobatics, aerial acts and family-friendly entertainment during the international festival.

Venue: Almaty Circus; 50 Abai Avenue. Tickets are available here.

Sokol Race Track, July 25

Enjoy an action-packed day of motorsport featuring high-performance cars, intense competition and thrilling races on the track.

Venue: STK Sokol; 76 km of the Almaty – Astana highway. Tickets are available here.

Football Match, July 26

Two of Kazakhstan’s leading clubs, FC Kairat and FC Ordabasy, meet in a Premier League encounter expected to deliver plenty of action.

Venue: Central Stadium; 48 Abai Avenue. Tickets are available here.

Ethnocultural Tour, July 25 – 31

Discover Kazakhstan’s traditions through an immersive journey that introduces local heritage, crafts, cuisine and cultural customs in an interactive format.



Venue: 100 Baityrsynov Street. Tickets are available here.