Kazakhstan Rises to 53rd in Updated Global Investment Risk and Resilience Index

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ASTANA – Kazakhstan ranked 53rd out of 150 countries in the May 2026 Special Edition of the Global Investment Risk and Resilience Index (GIRRI), improving from 70th place in the original 2025 ranking, as the updated index reflects the impact of recent geopolitical and economic developments on global investment risk.

The updated ranking was released by Henley & Partners in cooperation with AlphaGeo and incorporates Country Risk Premium (CRP) data as of April 1, allowing the index to combine long-term structural resilience with real-time market assessments of sovereign risk.

The Global Investment Risk and Resilience Index evaluates countries using two core dimensions: structural resilience, which measures long-term economic, institutional and environmental strengths, and sovereign risk, reflecting exposure to political, financial and external shocks, according to Henley & Partners.

The May 2026 Special Edition does not revise the original methodology or resilience scores. Instead, it serves as a stress test of the existing framework by keeping structural resilience unchanged while updating the risk component with current market data.

According to the report, the revised rankings provide a risk-adjusted view of the global investment environment, showing how geopolitical and economic developments have reshaped investor perceptions.

The report notes that changes in country rankings reflect relative shifts in position compared with other countries rather than absolute improvements or deterioration in risk or resilience. The update is intended to illustrate how the global investment landscape is evolving as markets respond to current geopolitical and economic conditions.