Kazakhstan’s Mangystau Rock Mosques Added to UNESCO World Heritage List

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ASTANA — Five rock-cut mosques in Kazakhstan’s western Mangystau Region have been inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage List, marking the country’s first addition to the prestigious register in more than two decades.

The decision was adopted on July 25 during the 48th session of the UNESCO World Heritage Committee in Busan, South Korea, First Deputy Head of the Administration of the President Erlan Karin Erlan Karin said in a Telegram post.

The newly inscribed serial property includes the underground mosques of Beket Ata, Shopan Ata, Karaman Ata, Shakpak Ata and Sultan Upi, which are regarded as important monuments of Kazakhstan’s spiritual, cultural and architectural heritage.

According to Karin, the inscription follows efforts launched at the initiative of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to secure UNESCO recognition for the sites.

The nomination gained momentum after Tokayev instructed officials at the third meeting of the National Kurultai in Atyrau in 2024 to begin the process of including the Mangystau rock mosques on the World Heritage List.

Speaking at the committee session, Karin said the rock mosques served not only as places of worship but also as centers of education and enlightenment in their time.

“The rock mosques preserve the historical memory of our people and the legacy of our ancestors”, he said, adding that UNESCO recognized the sites as an outstanding example of centuries-old spiritual, cultural and architectural traditions.

The inscription is expected to raise Kazakhstan’s international profile, boost tourism and create new opportunities for infrastructure development around the heritage sites.

The addition marks Kazakhstan’s first new World Heritage inscription since the Mausoleum of Khoja Ahmed Yasawi was listed in 2003 and the Petroglyphs within the Archaeological Landscape of Tamgaly followed in 2004. Karin said the recognition is only the beginning of broader efforts to expand Kazakhstan’s presence on UNESCO’s heritage lists.

Karin wrote that following instructions from Tokayev at the National Kurultai meetings in Atyrau, Turkistan and Kyzylorda, Kazakhstan also plans to pursue UNESCO nominations for the Zharkent Mosque, the Ascension Cathedral in Almaty, the Karatau petroglyphs and Abai’s Words of Edification.