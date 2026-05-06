Tokayev Meets Austrian Ministers to Boost Bilateral Cooperation

ASTANA — Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held talks with Austrian Federal Minister for European and International Affairs Beate Meinl-Reisinger and Interior Minister Gerhard Karner, focusing on strengthening political and economic ties between Kazakhstan and Austria.

Tokayev highlighted Austria as a key European partner, noting over $3 billion in Austrian investment and steady growth in bilateral trade, with Kazakhstan accounting for more than 80% of Austria’s trade with Central Asia. He also emphasized expanding cooperation within the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe and the United Nations.

The officials welcomed recent agreements introducing visa-free travel for diplomatic passport holders and enhancing cooperation on readmission, while also discussing security and migration questions. Both parties reaffirmed their commitment to deepening practical cooperation and political dialogue.

Kazakh Foreign Minister Yermek Kosherbayev met with Meinl-Reisinger on May 5, highlighting progress on visa facilitation and a decision by the Austrian side to supply 25 passport readers to Astana International Airport.